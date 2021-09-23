Pleasant day today

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With plenty of sunshine and a return to more average temperatures, today marks the beginning of a brief warm-up that will take us into a pretty nice weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70's and winds will stay light and variable. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will dip to the low 30's to low 40's. Winds will stay light and variable.

Sunshine will abound this weekend. Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 80's, with light and variable winds. A few extra clouds will have us mostly sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70's. A chance of showers will build in Sunday night and stay with us through the middle of next week. A cooling trend will have us in the low 60's by Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!