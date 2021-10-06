Clearing, but staying cold

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of the cold front that brought us rain overnight will clear our skies through the day today. It will also leave behind some cold temperatures. A chilly NW flow will keep our highs in the mid 50's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph, turning calm this evening and staying calm tonight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will dip to the low 20's to low 30's.

We can expect a frosty morning Thursday, followed by a sunny, but cold day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's. We will stay chilly for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid 50's to low 60's and overnight lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's. Skies will be mostly clear going into the weekend. Clouds will thicken Sunday and deliver a chance of rain from about noon on. Lows Sunday night will be sub-freezing and the snow level will be dropping to about 3,200 feet, so some may see snow mix into the rain showers. Monday, we will see some gradual clearing, but prepare to stay chilly well into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!