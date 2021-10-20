Skip to Content
Cool & windy, a break in the showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet system moving into the West Coast will deliver a chilly, windy day to Central Oregon, but we do get a break from the showers. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60. SW winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Winds will turn gentler out of the SE after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies tonight are expected to leave us dry. Overnight lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's.

A little shift in the air flow pattern will keep us partly cloudy Thursday, but a little warmer, also. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60's. Enjoy this short break, because we will drop back into chilly, wet conditions as early as Thursday night. Below-average temperatures and the likelihood of rain will carry us through the weekend and well into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

