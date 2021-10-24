Rain and winds continue

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The massive weather system or bomb cyclone, off the coast is bringing rain and plenty of wind to our area today and will continue to do so for the next few days.

Rain has tapered off mostly for the rest of the evening, but strong sustained winds around 15-20 mph will stick with us at least until Tuesday. We saw several strong gusts today and a 47 mph gust was reported at the Bend Municipal airport today.

The system has not influenced our temperatures that much as our highs today topped out in the mid 50s, which is only about 5 degrees below Redmond's seasonal average. We will continue to see highs in the mid-to-upper 50s until Wednesday when we start a brief warm up that brings us almost back to 70 degrees on Thursday.

Wednesday is also when our chance for rain drops significantly and things are looking clearer for next weekend and Halloween.

