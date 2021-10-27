Clearing, but staying chilly

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a slight chance of some morning isolated showers, we will see mostly sunny skies on a day that stays pretty chilly. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50's, but SW breezes will be much gentler at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken this evening. While we will be under mostly cloudy skies tonight, we will stay dry. Lows will be in the low to mid 40's and those gentle winds will turn southerly after midnight.

Thursday promises to be the fairest day we see this week. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will be nearing 70 degrees. Clouds will thicken Thursday night and deliver a chance of showers by Friday morning. While we have a 40% chance of showers Friday morning, we will see some partial clearing in the afternoon. This weak system will leave behind some cold air. We will be topping out in the low 50's through the weekend and into next week. Mostly sunny skies all weekend will see the clouds thicken and bring a chance of rain as we go into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!