No rain for trick-or-treating

Happy Halloween, Central Oregon!

Trick-or-treating will be cold, with temperatures ranging between 30 and 40 degrees, but it should stay dry, as the last showers left the area this morning.

We're not expecting rain again until late Monday morning, when our next system arrives. That will bring rain for the rest of the day, tapering off around the evening hours and leaving the area around midnight or early Tuesday.

Highs on Monday won't break the 50s for the third consecutive day, but it looks like on Tuesday, we start a mild warmup that brings us to the mid 50s and maybe even the 60s by midweek, lasting through the end of the week.

