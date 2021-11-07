Rain and strong wind coming Monday night

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The winter weather advisory for the Eastern Slopes of the Cascades is still in effect until Monday at 4 a.m., but it appears most of this current system as fizzled out.

Monday is looking like it will start out fairly clear, temperatures making it a bit warmer than Sunday, highs in some spots reaching 50 degrees, while other places make it to the high 40s.

Monday night is when things change ahead of our next system. We'll already be seeing wind gusts above 20 mph on Monday, ahead of the storm, those will pick up to sustained at 25-29 mph and gusts potentially around 40 mph.

We also have a 70 percent chance of precipitation with some spots in the higher elevations getting snow, La Pine and Sunriver getting a wintry mix, and everyone else getting rain.

