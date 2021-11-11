Warmer, chance of rain

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current system pressing into the Pacific NW will keep us under overcast skies today and deliver a 40% chance of more rain showers. Highs will be warmer, though, right around 60 degrees. Breezes, generally out of the south, will be gentle at 5-10 mph. We will cling to those gentle breezes tonight, but we will also lose the chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's.

There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers Friday and our highs will stay around 60. After some weakening showers Friday evening, we will go into the weekend under mostly cloudy skies that will become partly cloudy Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. Temperatures will stay mild Monday and we will see a slight chance of some scattered showers. Lows will cool to the low to mid 30's and we will see a slight chance of snow by Tuesday morning. Despite clearing skies, we will stay pretty cold going through the middle of next week.

