Fair today, possible late-day showers

The current system isn't quite done with us, so along with a chance of late day showers, we will see warmer temperatures. Under mostly cloudy skies, our highs will reach the upper 50's to low 60's. Southerly breezes at 5-10 mph will gust to 15-20 mph this afternoon. After a 40% chance of rain tonight, we will see some partial clearing by morning. Lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's with calm winds.

We can then look forward to a nice, fair weekend: mostly sunny Saturday, with highs in the low 60's, and partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid 60's. Monday will stay warm, in the low to mid 60's, but that is also when we are expecting the next system to roll in. Look for overcast skies with a chance of showers that will last through Tuesday morning. We should see some rapid clearing Tuesday, but the passage of that storm will leave behind some cold temperatures. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid 40's, lows in the mid 20's, for the rest of the workweek.

