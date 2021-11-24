Good Wednesday! Defrost your turkeys and windshields

Good Wednesday morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to a cold and frosty start to the day. Expect gradual clearing this morning. Thin clouds join us this am, expect clearing throughout the day. It will be a sunny day despite cool temperatures across the region.

Most of Central Oregon is below freezing this AM, ranging from the teens to the upper 20's. Road conditions are wet and slick this morning, be careful about ice on your commutes, and give yourself more time to defrost your windshields.

Clouds will roll in and thicken across the region as we approach Thanksgiving. The average high is 48 degrees for Wednesday, with a low tonight of 30 degrees. We will be at or below freezing again this evening. Thanksgiving will be slightly warmer, topping out at an average of 50 degrees.

Gentle winds will move throughout the region; this morning we are experiencing south-southeasterly winds ranging from 5 to 7 mph, which will be consistent throughout the day.

By Friday, there is a 20 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m., and for the higher elevations that could also mean some snow in the coming days, potentially.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US