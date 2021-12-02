GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With a major high pressure center moving off to the east we will see a few more clouds and cooler (but still above average) temperatures today. Under mostly sunny skies highs will be in the low to mid 50's. Breezes, if we see any at all, will be light and variable. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's. Breezes will stay light and variable.

Temperatures will stay pretty consistent through the coming weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and lows will be in the low to mid 30's. We will see a very slight chance of isolated showers Saturday night, but the next serious rain is not expected until Sunday night into Monday. We will see a break in the showers Tuesday, but that is also the day when our highs drop back to the mid to upper 40's; something a little more normal for this time of year. A chance of rain will return Wednesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!