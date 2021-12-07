Fairest Day This Week

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we get to enjoy a mild break between systems. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies our highs will reach the mid 50's. If we see any breeze at all it will be light out of the south. The next system will begin to push in tonight. Partly cloudy skies in the evening will become mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20's to upper 30's. Southerly breezes will pick up to 5-10 mph.

Those thickening clouds will deliver a chance of scattered showers Wednesday along with cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 40's. By Thursday morning we will see a chance of some snow showers that will turn to mixed showers through the day. Highs will be in the low 40's at best. Overnight lows will be scattered through the 20's. Chilly temperatures and partly cloudy skies will be our lot for Friday. We are anticipating a weekend of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of mixed showers all weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!