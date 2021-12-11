Snow is here

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

The first major winter storm of the season is here, and for those looking for mountain snow, it is not disappointing, with plenty more to come.

For Mt. Bachelor, we're expecting another 11 to 17 inches of snow overnight, with the chance for another five to nine inches on Monday. This makes for very dangerous travel conditions through the mountain passes, especially when you figure in the other element everyone below 4,000 feet elevation is feeling today; wind.

Winds will calm slightly this evening, with top gusts only hitting about 20 mph. That will continue into Sunday before calming into a more gentle 9 mph sustained breeze Sunday night.

As for the potential for snow in the rest of Central Oregon, the current wintry mix will likely turn into all snow early tomorrow morning. The low temperature in Redmond is about 29 degrees, but once it crosses the freezing mark, it won't climb above it again until Sunday afternoon.

That's the point when we get a break in precipitation and stay relatively dry until Monday morning, when we get another wave of this system.

