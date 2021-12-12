Storm cycle continues into Monday

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Winter has arrived, as this first storm cycle of the season dumped about 30 inches of snow, and counting, at Mt. Bachelor and left La Pine and Sunriver with about six inches on the ground as well.

Totals may very depending on where you live, but we may see some more snow in other cities tonight and tomorrow morning.

Temperatures tonight will be similar to Saturday night, but we won’t see as much warming throughout the day on Monday, as we get another wave of snow that should see flakes flying in every city. Overall, it’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Monday before things start to wind down going into Tuesday.

Coming out of the cycle, we’ll actually be consistently below average for the rest of the week. Highs will peak at 40 degrees in Redmond, with lows dropping into the teens for the first time in quite a while.

We have another chance for some snowfall on Wednesday, but if you’re waiting for a potential bluebird day to hit the mountain, Thursday might be your day.

