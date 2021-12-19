A little more mountain snow

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The winter weather advisory in effect for the East Slopes is still in effect and we're starting to see the real impact of it now. It began as rain up in the mountains but slowly the higher elevations are seeing more snow as temperatures drop tonight.

Most of the cities are still seeing above average temperatures so don't expect any snow north of Sunriver and east of Sisters. In fact the mountains could still see mixed precipitation throughout the night. The model is projecting Bachelor to get about 2-3 inches of new snow overnight.

The rest of us will actually be warming here for the next few days back into the upper 40s by Wednesday before we cool off heading into Christmas weekend.

As it stands right now, we're looking at a 50 percent chance of snow on Christmas day in Redmond.

