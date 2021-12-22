Rain today; getting colder

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we'll feel the initial effects of a storm system that will stay with us through the Christmas weekend. Highs will be scattered through the 40's today and thickening clouds will deliver a chance of rain showers. Gentle southerly breezes in the morning will ramp up to a gusty 10-15 mph. Tonight's lows will drop to the mid 20's to mid 30's, so many will mix snow with the rain. Southerly winds stay breezy at 10-15+ mph.

Mixed showers will take us through the middle of the week, and as temperatures get colder, this will all turn to snow. It will be heaviest in the Cascades, of course, but accumulations are possible right through the weekend. This will hamper holiday travel plans, so keep an eye on the road reports and stay in touch with air carriers for any changes they may make to your itinerary. Temperatures will get much colder starting next week and more snowfall is possible through Wednesday.

