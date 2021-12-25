Winter storm warning continues

Merry Christmas to all celebrating!

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet.

While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.

While Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Mt. Bachelor and Santiam Pass are still in the winter storm warning until Monday morning, the National Weather Service has also added a winter weather advisory starting Sunday at 4 a.m. and going until Monday at 4 a.m. including the remaining Central Oregon cities, Bend, Redmond, Madras, Warming Springs and Prineville.

Sunday we'll also be getting a blast of arctic cold air as highs in Redmond will not cross freezing. In fact Redmond won't get above freezing until Thursday and even has chance for sub-zero temperatures on Monday night.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US