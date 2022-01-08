Clear skies for the weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Clear blue skies across the region for the first time in quite a while today. Probably the first chance to see the snow capped Cascades glimmering in the morning sun all year.

It's going to be a repeat on Sunday with clear skies again and temperatures right around average in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Winds will be on the stronger side of things with sustained southeast winds around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20, but nothing that could have any serious impact.

Monday is again average temperatures, but with some clouds returning. Tuesday looks to be when we start a modest warm-up into the upper 40s and perhaps even the 50s.

