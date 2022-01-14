Fair days ahead

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Be aware that patchy freezing fog can be quite dense in some areas this morning. After it clears, we will see mostly sunny skies become partly cloudy by the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's, with a couple spots a little warmer. Breezes will be gentle, out of the south. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Southerly breezes will stay gentle and lows will be in the upper teens to upper 20's.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail through the weekend and well into next week. A long run of unseasonably warm temperatures can also be expected. The next several days will see daytime highs in the low to mid 50's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30's. Those at upper elevations will see temperatures modestly lower. There is no precipitation in the forecast from now through the end of next week.

