Sunny & cool

High pressure will dominate our weather picture today, and while it will deliver plenty of sunshine, we will be remaining cold for the day. Morning freezing fog will dissipate, and we will see highs in the mid 40's. Breezes will stay light and variable. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's again. Breezes will turn se at 5-10 mph.

This fair airflow will keep us under pleasant conditions for the next couple days. Under mostly sunny skies, Friday's highs will be in the mid 40's ... pretty average for this time of year. We will be sunny and warmer Saturday, with highs in the mid 50's. Clouds will close in quickly Sunday and bring a chance of mixed showers. This will be a fairly weak system that will deliver partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers Monday. It will break up Monday night and leave us with highs in the low to mid 40's through the middle of the week.

