Some snow, rain and cold

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

It's here! We finally have a chance for some badly needed rain and snow, after three weeks of seemingly non-stop sunshine.

It's looking like the majority of the snow will be kept to the Northern Cascades, but for Central Oregon skiers and riders, that does mean Hoodoo. Santiam Pass is part of the area of the northern Oregon Cascades under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Monday, and so is Mount Hood/Government Camp.

We're expecting around 8 to 12 inches of snow at Santiam Pass, while Mt. Bachelor could see around 3-5 inches.

We're not expecting much snow in Central Oregon, but it's possible,. with snow levels dropping below 3,000 feet. The main thing we will see is rain overnight, a drop in temperatures and an increase in winds.

Wind speeds will be moderate, with sustained winds forecast around 10 to 18 mph out of the west and gusts up to 25 mph through Monday night.

Temperatures are heading below average for the first time in a while. Expect to see highs around 40 degrees for the start of the week. Redmond may not even reach that temperature on Tuesday.

