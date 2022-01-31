Mostly sunny; chilly

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After some scattered morning snow flurries, we will see some partial clearing to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be chilly, in the upper 30's to low 40's. Westerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, gusting a bit higher in Prineville and areas north of Bend. Skies become partly cloudy tonight and we stay cold. Lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's. Winds turn SW at 5-10 mph.

This brief system will move off to the SE and leave us with some chilly temperatures for the next couple days. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low 40's Tuesday and mid 30's Wednesday. We will see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Starting Thursday, highs will get back to the upper 40's to low 50's, warming into the mid 50's Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

