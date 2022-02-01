Mostly Sunny & Cold Today

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a very cold and frosty morning we will see a few thin clouds and cold temperatures today. Under mostly sunny skies our highs will only reach the mid to upper 30's. NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph for a short period this afternoon, and then calm in the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and we will be staying dry. Lows will be in the low teens to low 20's.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40's, but it will also mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have back into the low 50's by Friday. The coming weekend is looking pretty pleasant. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 50's and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20's. These pleasant conditions will be carried into the beginning of next week.

