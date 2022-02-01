We’re looking at another cooler day before a warmup

Happy first day of February, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night and we will be staying dry. Lows will be in the low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs in the low 40s, but it will also mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us back into the low 50s by Friday. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. These conditions will be carried into the beginning of next week.

