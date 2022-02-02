Only A Degree or Two Warmer Today

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Despite a few extra clouds we are expecting to stay dry and just a tad warmer today. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies our highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Calm winds this morning will become light out of the south this afternoon. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight, but again, no precipitation. With light southerly winds expect to see lows scattered through the 20's.

Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs a little warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 40's. Our skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend and well into next week. Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid 50's with some areas in the upper 50's Monday. Pleasant conditions are expected to carry us through the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!