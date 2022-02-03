The warmup begins

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Mostly cloudy skies will see some partial clearing through the day, and we will begin to feel the effects of a much fairer air flow. We will end up with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40's. If we see much breeze at all, it will be light and out of the south. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the 20's and breezes will turn light out of the se after midnight.

Skies will be clear to mostly clear Friday and Saturday, along with highs in the low 50's. The real warmup begins Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50's under sunny skies. The cloud cover through the middle of next week will vary from totally sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50's and overnight lows will be in the 20's.

