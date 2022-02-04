Fair Days Ahead

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Even though we see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the High Desert today we will be staying dry. Highs will be around 50 degrees and breezes will be very gentle out of the south and SW. Mostly clear skies tonight will help our lows drop into the 20's. Light SW winds at 5-10 mph will turn calm by morning.

From here it will warm up nicely and we will see plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Highs Saturday will be around 50 degrees once again, but Sunday will see highs near 60. Beginning Monday highs will be in the mid 50's and then reach the low 60's by Thursday.

