Another winter warmup

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Another day in the mid-to-upper 50s for us in Central Oregon as we begin a winter “heat wave” on the High Desert.

Temperatures have a chance to break 60 for the next week, with so sign of any rain or snow in our future.

Winds are also staying calm over the next few days. The only concern is with the potential for early-morning fog and ice, as low temperatures are still plunging below freezing, while high temperatures are nearly 15 degrees above average.

