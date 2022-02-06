Record tied in Redmond; more warm weather on the way

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

It was a record-tying day for those living in Redmond, as temperatures hit 66 degrees, which tied a record set in 1987.

We will continue to see above-average temperatures throughout the week, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday, before we get more sunshine midweek to raise temperatures a bit. We are expected to hit our weekly high of 65 on Thursday.

Wind speeds throughout the week should be fairly calm, around 10 miles per hour.

