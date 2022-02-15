Skip to Content
We’re looking at a slight warmup before mixed showers return

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies Tuesday will allow temperatures to dip into the mid-teens to mid-20s. Our winds will turn light at midnight.

We have pretty much seen as much precipitation as we can expect for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny to sunny skies will prevail from now to Saturday night, when clouds thicken and deliver a chance of mixed showers. After another cool day Wednesday, highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s through Saturday. A chance of scattered snow showers will take us through Sunday and Sunday night.

Mostly sunny skies will appear Monday, Presidents Day, with highs in the mid-40s. 

