The warmup kicks in tomorrow

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Wednesday night we will see mostly clear skies and lows will range from the mid-teens to mid-20s.

The real warmup begins Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s, under mostly sunny skies. We see plenty of sunshine going into the weekend. Highs will be around 60 Friday and in the mid to upper 50s Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday will become mostly cloudy Saturday night and deliver a chance of some snow showers. That chance of snow showers will continue into Sunday morning. This weak system will leave behind some colder air.

A cooling trend will have us in the mid-30s for daytime highs by Tuesday. Expect to see plenty of sunshine beginning Tuesday after a very slight chance of some isolated snow showers Monday.

