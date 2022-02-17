One warmer day before some big changes

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We go through Thursday night with partly cloudy skies, light and variable breezes, and lows scattered through the 20s.

Friday will be our warmest day, with highs topping out in the low 60s. A few clouds will push in Saturday, but we will stay warm, with highs in the mid-50s. Those clouds thicken quickly and we will see a chance of mixed showers to turn to light snow by Sunday morning.

Mixed showers Sunday will see a break Sunday night. They have a chance of resuming for a bit Monday, Presidents Day. This will break up Monday night and we will go through the middle of next week with more sunshine, but quite chilly.

