Winter is coming back

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Finally, at long last, we have some significant chances for snowfall in the mountains in the very near future! We're seeing some low clouds up on Mt. Hood now, but we shouldn't expect to start seeing snow early Sunday morning.

Let's temper our expectations, however, as it's looking like we won't see one massive dump of snow in the Cascades, but more like 2-4 inches of snow during the day Sunday, another 2-4 inches Sunday night, and a repeat on Monday.

All told, it's looking a total of around a foot at Mt. Bachelor, by the time skies clear again Tuesday afternoon. By then, temperatures will also have taken a massive dip. Tuesday's high in Redmond is only 24 degrees, with a low around 1.

We'll warm closer to average by the end of the week, but the 60-degree highs on Saturday are looking to be on hold, for this week at least.

