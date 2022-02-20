Chances for snow continue

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The snow is here. Already we've seen a few new inches at Mt. Bachelor, Hoodoo and Mt. Hood. We've seen flurries accompanied with strong winds in Central Oregon, but it's looking like we may see a little more than just flurries tomorrow.

Most Central Oregon cities can expect around one inch of snow throughout the day on Monday, and there's a good chance it will stick throughout the week as temperatures take a dive.

While sunshine will persist again Tuesday afternoon at the conclusion of the cycle, our high in Redmond is expected only to be 24 degrees with a low of negative one. We expect to see temperatures cross back above freezing on Thursday, and warm back to average in the upper 40s on Saturday, but that also comes with it a chance for snow.

