Frigid temperatures ahead

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Snow showers will stay with us Monday night and lows will be in the single digits, with some areas dropping below zero. Snow showers will taper off Tuesday morning, but we will be left with very cold temperatures, despite more sunshine. Highs will be in the teens to low 20s, and everyone has the chance of seeing lows below zero Tuesday night.

We will go between sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week, and we will be staying cold. Highs will be between the mid-20s and mid-30s. Temperatures will begin to warm a bit Saturday, under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-40s. We get back to average temperatures next Sunday, but that is also when we see the next system push in, with a chance of showers.

