Cold Start To A Cold Day

With a storm system moving off to the SE, our skies have cleared and we can expect plenty of sunshine today. We are, however, left with a northerly air flow that will keep us very cold. Highs will only reach the mid 20's today. Fortunately, no wind like yesterday. Breezes will stay light out of the north. Skies become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the single digits with calm winds.

That northerly flow stays with us tomorrow, so highs won't get much warmer than the low to mid 30's under partly cloudy skies. This modest warm up continues Friday as we see highs reach the mid 40's with more sunshine. Saturday will start our mostly clear, but clouds will thicken in the afternoon and give us a chance of mixed showers Saturday night. A chance of rain and snow will stay with us Sunday and Sunday night. A chance of rain showers will carry us into next week and highs will rise into the mid to upper 50's Monday and Tuesday.

