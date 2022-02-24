The warmup has begun

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy Thursday night as lows dip to the single digits and low teens.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon. A combination of sunshine and a fairer airflow will help our highs to climb into the mid-40s. Clouds will gradually thicken Saturday and bring us a chance of mixed showers Saturday night. Highs will reach the low 50's Sunday and we will see a chance of rain across the region.

Highs will reach the mid-50s Monday and Tuesday. We will cling to a chance of showers through the middle of next week.

