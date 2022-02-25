Warmer temperatures are ahead

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at mostly clear skies Friday night, with lows in the low teens to low 20s and gentle breezes out of the southeast.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday will be the first indication of a change in the forecast. That will lead to a slight chance of some mixed showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry us through the rest of Sunday and Sunday night. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, with lows around freezing.

A chance of rain showers will settle in Monday and a chance of rain will remain in the forecast for much of next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, then a cooling trend will take us back into the 40s for the rest of the week.

