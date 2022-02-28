Warm, with some showers

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Southerly winds will stay quite gusty Monday night. Lows will be in the low 40s, with a chance of rain showers all night.

Warm temperatures and a chance of rain will stay with us through the middle of the week. Temperatures drop into the low 30s Wednesday night, so rain showers will turn to snow showers through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the mid-40s Thursday, and they will remain there through the coming weekend. Lows will be in the 20s.

Skies turn partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, then mostly sunny Sunday.

