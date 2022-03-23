Warm and mostly sunny for a few more days

Happy National Meteorological Day, Central Oregon!

Our mostly clear skies stay with us overnight Wednesday, with winds out of the northwest up to 15 mph and gusts for some of us up to 25 mph. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s. Our winds will be calm as we head into Thursday.

Expect our highs to range in the 60s the rest of the week, with our next chance for showers still looking to arrive this weekend.

