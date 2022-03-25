Happy Friday, C.O! Warm weekend ahead

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We are waking up to a cloudy start to our day, with mild temperatures this morning. The tri-county area will see highs in the mid to upper 60's again today, but less sunshine.

Those clouds are sticking with us throughout the weekend. There's a low pressure system hitting parts of Washington and PDX, which will bring a slight chance for showers Sunday night. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows in the low 40's, upper 30's.

By Saturday, Central Oregon will top out around 70 degrees. Sunday evening into Monday morning, we have a 20 percent chance for rain showers.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US