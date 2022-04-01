Fair weekend ahead, starts today

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A very weak ridge of high pressure may let a few clouds across the region today, but it will also help to warm us up a bit. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will reach the upper 50's to low 60's. NW breezes will stay gentle, at 5-10 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies tonight, and we will be staying dry. Lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's. Those gentle NW breezes will stay with us through the night.

The weekend promises to be quite pleasant, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50's. A chance of showers Sunday night turns into a likelihood of rain Monday. Highs in the low to mid 50's will dip to freezing and a little below Monday night, allowing our chance of rain to turn to mixed showers. We will be even cooler Tuesday, with highs expected to rise to the low to mid 70's by Thursday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!