Chilly; Wind-Driven Rain/Snow

The current system moving through the NW will bring mixed showers and high wind to the region today. Rain is likely all day with the upper elevations mixing in some snow. Highs will be in the low 40's to as much as 50 degrees. Westerly winds at 20-30 mph will gust as high as 55 mph! Rain will turn to snow tonight as lows drop into the 20's. Very gusty westerly winds will back off to 15-20 mph after midnight.

Skies will clear quickly Tuesday, ending up mostly sunny. We will, however, stay chilly. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40's. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph will stay very gusty. Skies will be sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching near 80 degrees by Thursday. We will see a few clouds move in Friday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's. We cool down to more average temperatures Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy skies Sunday will be accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 40's. We will see a slight chance of some late day snow showers.

