Hot, then cold once again

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Enjoy the beautiful warm conditions around the region while they last, because things are going to change very rapidly. We hit a high of 64 in Redmond on Wednesday and we're expected to hit 79 degrees, which would challenge the daily record of 82.

However, we have a weak cold front that will enter the region late Thursday. We can expect Friday highs to be about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday and potentially another 10 degrees cooler on Saturday.

This cold front will be very dry, with little chance of precipitation, but there is another system we're just starting to track for Sunday into Monday which could bring snow back to the region.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US