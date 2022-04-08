Mostly to partly sunny; cooler

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today marks the beginning of a cooldown that will take us down to the mid 50's today and mid 40's for the weekend. The passage of a cold front will also decrease our cloud cover a bit and increase our winds. Westerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. It will stay blustery this evening, then back off after midnight. Skies become mostly clear tonight, with lows in the 20's.

Skies will stay mostly sunny Saturday, but the temperatures will drop into the mid 40's, and that is where we will stay into the middle of next week. A chance of snow showers will settle in Saturday night. We will go through the weekend and well into next week with a 20-40% chance of scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's and lows in the 20's until Wednesday. Highs will then reach the upper 40's and low 50's on Thursday. The next several days have a good chance of staying chilly and stormy.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!