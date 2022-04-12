Cold and Windy; More Snow

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current system is not quite done with us, yet, so we can expect more winter-like conditions today. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's and we will have a 50% chance of more mixed showers. NW winds at 15-25 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Those winds will become gentler through the evening then turn southerly at 5-10 mph tonight. Lows will be in the 20's with a chance of scattered snow showers.

Cold temperatures are expected to stay with us through the end of the week and into the weekend. With those cold temperatures we will also see a chance of snow and mixed showers. We have to wait until we get through Saturday to see much of a warm up. Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50's. It will be partly cloudy Monday, but we can expect highs to reach the low 60's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!