Slight warmup with more moisture

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

What started out with most of us waking up to some noticeable snowfall transitioned in to bright blue skies with plenty of sunshine. Albeit with temperatures staying on the colder side of 50.

We will see a little additional clearing Sunday, with highs getting into the low to mid 50s for the first time in a bit.

Monday the warming trend continues slightly with highs in the upper 50s, but the next round of showers will also begin. A chance of mixed showers will then stay with us through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will stick in the 50s through the rest of the week in Central Oregon. The Cascades will continue to see temperatures between 30-40 with what looks like to be some more significant snowfall between Monday and Wednesday.

