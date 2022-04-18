Increased chance of wind and rain

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our Monday starts out pretty overcast and the chance of rain showers will increase as we go through the day. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. This system will also deliver some gusty winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph. Some will see gusts to 30-35 mph. Gusty southerly winds will stay with us all night tonight. Lows will be in the 20's and mixed showers are likely through the night.

Cool temperatures and a chance of showers will be staying with us through the work week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and overnight lows will get down to a little below freezing. The heaviest showers are expected Wednesday and into Wednesday night. We will see a break on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near our average of 60 degrees. That break may only last a couple days, as another system developing in the Gulf of Alaska will move into the Pacific NW next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!