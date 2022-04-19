Breezy; Chilly; Rainy

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As one system moves off to the east we see clearer skies this morning, but the next system moves in quickly bringing cool temperatures, breezy winds and an increasing chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's and SW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the 20's, so watch for a chance of snow showers. Westerly winds will turn southerly and stay breezy.

Cool temperatures and breezy conditions will be staying with us pretty much through the end of the work week. This will conclude with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Friday. Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs getting back to something a little more average for this time of year. Sunday and Monday will be under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60's.

