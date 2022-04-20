More mixed showers ahead

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our lows will drop to freezing and a little below Wednesday night as we see mixed showers across the region. Don't be surprised by slick streets in the morning. Southerly winds will stay pretty gusty.

Thursday will bring more showers and highs in the mid-50s. Those showers will taper off in the evening, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. This system will be weakening through the day Friday. While we do stay chilly, there will only be a chance of scattered showers.

Sunny skies are expected Saturday, with highs around our average of 61 degrees. Mostly sunny conditions, with highs in the low to mid-60s will continue through Monday. Look for a chance of scattered showers beginning Tuesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US